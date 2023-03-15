Sept. 9, 1932 - March 11, 2023

TOULON — Eldon R. "Bud" Aupperle, 90, of Toulon, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.

Bud was born September 9, 1932, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Ernest and Aline "Lena" (Gnehm) Aupperle. Bud attended Fairbury Township High School; graduating with the class of 1950. Bud attended the University of Illinois and obtained a Master's degree in Ag Education. Bud married Virginia E. Edgington on August 11, 1968, in Ross County, OH; she survives.

Bud is also survived by one brother, Elmer (Beata) Aupperle, Champaign; sister-in-law, Joanne (Willis-deceased) Aupperle, Fairbury, IL; brother-in-law, David (Barbara) Edgington, Frankfort, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elias (Greta) Aupperle; sister, Ann (Hagel) Richard; two brothers-in-law: Charles (Linda) Edgington and Vernon (Shelba) Edgington; and one niece, Barbara Aupperle.

Bud served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Bud grew up as a farm kid near Fairbury and joined Future Farmers of America (FFA) in 1946. In 1958, he initiated the FFA Chapter at Warren High School near Monmouth. FFA enjoyed his lifelong support. He attended 49 national conventions and in 2021, was awarded the Forever Blue Circle of Membership that recognized his continual financial support.

Bud developed and taught Agriculture Class at Black Hawk East College from 1967-1988. He was the first faculty member hired at the college. He organized the Agri-Business Club; where he was the executive secretary until 2009. He retired from Black Hawk East in 1988, and was named Professor Emeritus. Bud was an International Youth Farm Exchange Delegate to Chile in 1954; he was a member of the IFYE Alumni group that traveled to the Soviet Union in 1988.

He was a group leader to fifteen 4-H Ambassadors to Switzerland in 1989. Bud was a member of the Rotary Club; where he was Rotarian of the year in 1992-1993, and was a contributor to the Paul Harris Fellows. Bud and Virginia served their one of a kind "Uncle Bud's Cider Slush" to many surrounding communities from their little trailer for 25 years!

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at Golnick-Schueneman Funeral Home and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Steve Sams will lead the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, IL. Military Rites will be accorded by the Fairbury VFW.

Memorials may be made to Black Hawk East Foundation or Illinois Association FFA.

Please leave an online condolence for Bud's family at www.golnickschuenemanfh.com.