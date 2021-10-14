CONYERS, Georgia — Elder Deborah Osler-Hayes, the second daughter of six children, born to the late James and Eva Mae (Gaiter) Jones, was born on April 11, 1953 on the Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL.

She was united in holy matrimony to the late Minister Roynold Wilson Osler (1988). This union was blessed by their two joys, sons: Pastor Zichri Debron Osler (Kimberly) and Zimri Debron Osler; as well as two children in love, Jay Osler (Jan) and Kortni Renea Osler; and their grandchildren: Power and Legend Osler.

Her beautiful life will be cherished by her loving husband, Kenneth Hayes; siblings: Judy Hughes, Sharon Ward (Robert), Rodney J. Jones (Gwendelyn), Ronnie Jones (Liz), Cris Jones (Jennifer),Tawanda Jones Hurley (Fred); ten nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins, family and friends; all of whom will treasure her memory forever.