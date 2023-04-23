BLOOMINGTON — Elaine Schaefer passed away peacefully at Westminster Village in Bloomington where she had lived since 2017.

She was born Elaine Mary Radel in Spring Green, WI, to Stella (Jones) and LeRoy Radel on November 5, 1921. She met the love of her life and future husband, Stanley Schaefer, at a weekend dance in 1937. Elaine and Stan were married on September 18, 1943. Stan's job promotions eventually brought them to Bloomington. Stan passed in 2002.

Elaine is survived by her two sons: Randall (Judy), Hastings, MI, and Terrence (Linda) of Bloomington. She had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-greatgrandchild born just eight days before she passed.

Elaine was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Normal.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Blackhawk Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Blackhawk, WI. Memorials can be sent to the charity of your choice in celebration of a life well lived.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.