July 19, 1930 - Oct. 11, 2022

DWIGHT — Elaine R. Metzke, age 92, of Dwight, passed away peacefully, at 1:45 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022 at Heritage Health and Rehab in Dwight.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight with Pastor Grant Speece officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visiatation will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. Memorials in her name may be left to the First Congregational Church of Dwight or the charity of the donor's choice.

Elaine was born July 19, 1930, in Peoria, IL, she was the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Kelch) Haeffele. She married John B. Metzke on May 28, 1949. A marriage that lasted 67 wonderful years.

Surviving are a son, Michael Metzke of Dwight; a daughter, Jo (David) Larimer of Peoria; three grandchildren: Amy Larimer (Drew Krafcik), Standford, CA, Sarah (Fred) Davis of Washburn, IL, James Metzke of Asheville, NC; two great-grandchildren: Franny Krafcik of CA and Hayden Davis of Washburn, IL; also surviving are four nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Metzke, a daughter-in-law, Vicki Metzke and two brothers, Albert Haeffele and James Haeffele.

Elaine wore many hats. She was a girl scout leader, librarian, worked in a doctor's office, and at a bank, as well as numerous volunteer roles.

Elaine enjoyed her time with family and friends. Summer trips to Wisconsin and Minnesota and winters in Florida and those famous card games with the girls. The family would sincerely like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Health and Rehab, Dr. Shah and his staff, OSF St. James Hospital and all of Elaine's dear friends and family for all the cards, calls, visits and well wishes.

Condolences may be left at?www.calvertmemorial.com.