April 13, 1921 - June 18, 2022

CHENOA — Elaine M. Rhoda, 91, Chenoa, died at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa with Pastor Jeremy Latzke officiating. Burial will be in Chenoa Twp. Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday also at the church. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests memorials be given to the church or Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Mrs. Rhoda was born April 13, 1931 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Ervin G. and Wilda (Myer) Gentes. She married Fred E. Rhoda on September 23, 1951 in Chenoa. He survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include her daughter, Diane Brandt, Chenoa; two grandchildren: Angie Brandt and Michael (Sarah) Brandt; three great-grandchildren: Hadley, Haven and Hazel Brandt; and one brother, Robert (Ethel) Gentes, Lexington.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Augspurger, one sister, Kathleen Gentes and a son-in-law, John Brandt.

Mrs. Rhoda was a 1949 graduate of Chenoa High School. She had worked as a Librarian at the Chenoa Public Library for many years and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chenoa serving as the church organist and accompanist for the church choir.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.