GRANVILLE — Elaine L. Tidaback, 91, formally of Granville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, in McLean County Nursing Home Bloomington, IL.

There will be no services. Private family graveside services were held.

Mrs. Tidaback was born on December 23, 1930, in Spring Valley, IL, to Louis and Josephine (Novario) Casagranda. She married Robert Tidaback November 6, 1954, in Granville.

Mrs. Tidaback worked for Westclox, and she also worked as an Aide for the Putnam County Schools and later volunteered for whatever she could help out with at the schools and students. She was a housewife and did sewing and alterations from her home for many local families.

Mrs. Tidaback was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville and the Altar and Rosary Society. She also served on the Granville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Tidaback is survived by her son, Danny (Krista) Tidaback of Normal IL; two grandsons: Ryan and Kyle Tidaback.

Mrs. Tidaback was preceded in death by her husband Robert Tidaback June 28, 1997; and two sisters: Ella Mae Moss and Ilene Verda.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice or the American Cancer Society or St. Jude.