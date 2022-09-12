March 13, 1937 - Sept. 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Elaine Joyce Taylor, age 85, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence.

Her memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Matt Wilcox will be officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service at the memorial home. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Elaine was born March 13, 1937, in Kewanee, IL the daughter of Guy R. and Mildred (McKenzie) Corwin. She married Richard "Bud" Taylor on July 24, 1959, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her two children: son John Taylor, Bloomington, IL, Karen (Mark) Zappa, Bloomington IL; one granddaughter, Miriam Zappa, Bloomington, IL; one sister, Irene Duffy, IL; and a niece; and three nephews.

Elaine is preceded in death by parents.

Elaine graduated in 1957 from St. Francis School of Nursing, Kewanee, IL. She had a long career as a Registered Nurse at local hospitals and area businesses. Elaine was a nationally known post card collector and authored the book "Bloomington-Normal in Vintage Postcards." She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Elaine was known for her infectious smile. She will be missed by all who knew her.

