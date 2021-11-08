FLANAGAN — Elaine E. Rients, 91, of Flanagan, IL passed away at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at OSF St. James John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, IL with Pastor Amy Berger officiating. Burial will follow at St. Petri Cemetery, Flanagan. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, IL and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Church or Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Elaine was born November 15, 1929, in Streator, IL the daughter of John G. and Alice A. (Bauman) Abels. She married John T. Rients on January 2, 1949, in Flanagan. He died May 19, 1983.

Surviving are five children: Linda (Bob) Zeller of Pass Christian, MS, Larry Rients and Rodney Rients both of Flanagan, Richard Rients of Pontiac, and Dianne (Robert) Harding of Pontiac; five grandchildren: Tina, Melissa, Ben, Josh, and Emily; nine great-grandchildren: Trever, Abigail, Calvin, Matthew, Calvin, Amanda, Kayla, Savannah, and Will; and one great-great-granddaughter Sophia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and four sisters.

Elaine was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and being outside. She loved animals and making blankets. Elaine was a blood donor and had donated 22 gallons over the years. She loved spending time with family and friends.