April 26, 1929 - Aug. 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Elaine E. Jones, 93, of Bloomington, formerly of Normal, passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her son's residence in Bloomington.

Elaine was born in Hancock County on April 26, 1929, to Walter and Clara Koehler Wollbrink. She married Merlin L. Jones on September 6, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2020.

Surviving are her children: Dana Jones of Bloomington, Terri (Tony) DeMayo of Glen Ellyn, Brenda Jones of Bloomington, and Monica Sorrells of Petersburg; grandchildren: Brice DeMayo, Danelle D'Alexander, Leslee Schilb, Andrea Ramm, Joshua Sorrells, Abby Simmons, and Jacob Jones; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a sister, Maxine Allen; an infant brother, Clyde Wollbrink; two grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Tom Sorrells.

Elaine was employed as a secretary in Quincy, Mount Sterling, Decatur, and Champaign. She volunteered at Crossroads Fair Trade Goods & Gifts in Bloomington for 20 years and was a member at Normal First United Methodist Church. Elaine was a great seamstress and quilter, making clothes and over one hundred quilts, many given to family and friends.

Per Elaine's wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Heifer International.

