July 3, 1933 - July 18, 2022

FAIRBURY — Elaine Ardis Schmid, 89, Fairbury, died at 9:55 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

A private service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at East Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, with ministers of the German Apostolic Christian Church officiating.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be given to the charity of the donor's choice.

Mrs. Schmid was born July 3, 1933, in Cissna Park; the daughter of Levi and Charlma (Franklin) Young. She married David B. Schmid on April 20, 1957 in Danville, IL. Her husband, David passed away on November 22, 2016.

Survivors include their children: Joyce (Frank) Nestor, Pontiac, Donald (Lisa) Schmid, Chenoa, Sheryl (Marlin) Miller, Lexington; eight grandchildren: Blake (Ashley) Nestor, Janelle (Corey) Brown, Ashley (Jesse) Legner, Alyssa Nestor, Anthony (Hannah) Williams, Jesse (Bree) Williams, Ross (Lindsey Mackey) Miller and Laura (Jerun Trajko) Miller; three great-grandchildren, Sophie Rask, Willow Nestor, Aira Williams; three sisters: Beverly (Paul) Lanz, Strawn, Janet (John) Terry, Danville, Joan (Urban) Kaeb, Cissna Park; and one brother, Wendell (Dorothy) Young, Cissna Park.

Mrs. Schmid was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Norma Fehr, Mary Jane Young and Kathryn Kaeb.

She was a lifelong farmer's wife, helping wherever she could and was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, for 45 years. She attended the German Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury. Elaine loved her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

