Nov. 2, 1921 - April 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Edwin Jacob Bork, 100, of Bloomington, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living, Bloomington, IL.

Ed was born November 2, 1921 in Piper City, IL, the son of Edward D. and Ocie M. (Ehresman) Bork. He married Margaret S. Clark on November 26, 1944, in Piper City, IL. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2010.

Ed is survived by three sons: Larry (Nancy) Bork, Lynn (Deborah) Bork and Robert Bork; six grandchildren: Geoff (Kim), Scott, Lee (Rhoda), Jeremy (Jackie) and Kristie Bork and Michelle Wills; six great-grandchildren: Myles, Zach, Aiden, Iris, Zeke, Seth; one sister, Eloise Milstead and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son and wife, James E. and Connie Siron Bork; two grandchildren: Corry and Brandon Bork; four brothers: Leslie, Ralph, Roland and Harold; and two sisters: Mildred and Pearl King.

He attended Thawville Community High School and began farming shortly after graduating in 1939. He took great pride in his profession and with Margaret by his side, farmed 45-plus years along with operating Bork & Sons Trucking. He suffered a serious farming injury in '72 but was determined to heal and return to farming and he did! He received the Ford County Progressive Farming Award for Brenton Township in 1963, and was a director of the Piper City Farmer's Grain Co-op. He moved to Bloomington after retiring from farming in 1985.

Ed was a long-time member and Elder of The 1st Presbyterian Church of Piper City and active in the Men's Sunday School Class. After moving to Bloomington, he joined St. Luke Union Church and was their oldest member where every week he and Margaret chose to sit in the same seat near the back. He had a deep faith and enjoyed reading his devotionals.

Ed loved to walk and he and Margaret were members of the Eastland Mall Walkers Club, where they met and enjoyed the company of many new friends. Ed walked daily on his treadmill at home and after moving to assisted living, exercising continued to be his focus. He, also enjoyed mowing and meticulously maintaining his yard. He was a die-hard Cardinals baseball fan and was wearing a Cardinals shirt when he died.

Ed was grateful to continue living in his home until October 2020. After celebrating his 100th birthday, he said, "Now what do I do?" After moving to Holly Brook he enjoyed visits from family and friends, especially his great-grandchildren who called him "great paw-paw." His love of family was a constant throughout his lifetime. Ed faithfully participated in the lives of his four sons and their families during the high and lows of life.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, at St. Luke Union Church, 2101 E. Washington St., Bloomington. Rev. Dr. Andrew Gifford will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

