NORMAL - Edward W. "Ed" Soliday, age 90, died at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL.

Ed was born June 2, 1931 in Boston, MA to Harold and Myrtle (Preusser) Soliday. Upon the death of his mother during childbirth, he was taken into custody by his maternal grandparents, Alice and Edward Preusser, and raised in Wood River, IL.

After completing a Degree in Business Administration at the University of Illinois in 1952, Ed served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He married Margaret "Peg" Rigsbey on January 7, 1956 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Ed and Peg loved being surrounded by family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling to other parts of the world. They made several trips to Mexico, Europe, Canada, China, as well as to many areas of the United States.

Ed inherited the Wood River Hardware Store from his grandparents which he operated successfully for thirteen years. He then sold the business and was employed by Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, where he worked in various administrative positions for 28 years, retiring in 1996. Ed's work and professionalism were highly respected by all of his colleagues at SIUE. He enjoyed the rewarding experience of assisting thousands of students achieve their goals in higher education.

Ed, a long time resident of Edwardsville, IL, enjoyed daily walks with his dog, Marble, on the Madison Country Trail System. His sense of humor was legendary, and his many puns were even published in a national pun newsletter. In retirement, he participated in numerous entertainment and educational activities at SIUE, and volunteered for nearly 20 years delivering Meals on Wheels for the Edwardsville Main Street Community Center.

In addition to his loving wife Peg; survivors include two daughters and one son: Cindy Soliday and her husband William DeHart, of Portland, OR; Sandi Soliday, of Medford, OR; and Daniel Soliday and his wife Lisa, of Bloomington, IL. Ed is also survived by eight grandchildren: Elise Otjen, Patrick DeHart, Benjamin DeHart, Lindsey Morris, Courtney Morris, Ashley Tully, Gregory Soliday, Natalie Soliday; and great-grandchildren: Emery Otjen and Leah Tully.

According to his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. There will be no visitation or funeral service, and a family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Soliday family wishes to thank the Transitions and OSF Hospice teams, who provided such loving care to Ed during his final weeks.

Memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 State Rt. 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025; and to the Alzheimer's Association.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is helping the family with arrangements.

