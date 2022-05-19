April 30, 1960 - May 14, 2022

NORMAL — Edward Louis Boyer Jr., was born in Normal, IL, on April 30, 1960. He passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Rolling Meadows, IL. He resided in Normal, IL.

He graduated from Normal Community High School in 1979. He married Lourie Boyer (Young) on June 29, 1980. She survives.

He leaves behind his sisters: Kathy (Duane) Moss and Gracie (William) Cushman; wife, Lourie Boyer; children: Ashley (Joseph) Venturi, Edward (Emily) Boyer III, and William (Laurel) Boyer. Grandkids: Logan, Rylee, Makinzee, Emmett, Elsie, Everett; and great-grandkids: Marie, Ava, and Lilliana, also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Louis Boyer Sr. and Mary Eileen Boyer (Robbins); and his granddaughter, Emma Rose Boyer.

Ed loved Jesus and his family. He was a devoted son, father, and husband, and PawPaw. He worked faithfully at BroMenn for 42-years, it was a labor of love. He viewed his job there as a ministry to the patients and people around him. He was an animal lover; he owned horses, dogs, cats, bunnies, and so many birds during his lifetime. He will be sorely missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at Eastview Christian Church, the Bloomington Campus on June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.