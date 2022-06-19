 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward L. "Ed" Ryan

Edward L. "Ed" Ryan

June 28, 1927 - May 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Edward L. "Ed" Ryan, 94, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Ottawa, IL, devoted husband, of Mary D. Ryan, and beloved father of Julie Ryan and Bill (Caroline) Ryan, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, with his wife and children by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. The service will be live streamed on www.MuellerFH.com. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.

