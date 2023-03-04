May 18, 1953 - Feb. 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Edward "Ed" John Levandowski, 69, of Bloomington, passed away on February 28, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Ed was born on May 18, 1953, to Harold and Beverly "Dwenell" Levandowski. He married his high school sweetheart, Deborah "Deb" Davis on July 23, 1971, in Highland, IL.

He is survived by two daughters: Amanda (Ralph) Hewitt and Mischka Levandowski; five grandchildren: Ian, Sam Hogenson, Valerie, Adrian, Ethan Hewitt; godson, Luis Sandoval; one brother, Harold (Vera) Levandowski; one sister, Linda; in-laws, Don, Joe, Barb, Brenda, Sandy and Tina; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Natasha Levandowski-Fleer; stepmother, Rose Levandowski; stepfather, Jerry Schliech; parents-in-law, Joyce and Lloyd "Bud" Davis; one brother-in-law, Lloyd Davis.

Ed worked for Laborer Local 362 for many years.

Ed had a great love and deep respect for the nature God provided, always taking it upon himself to feed the critters. For years, his weekends were spent manning the kitchen for T.E.C., Teens Encounter Christ, a penance he served with gratitude and love. He also dedicated his time and faith to Cursillo. He was a Eucharistic minister and lector at St. Mary's Catholic church and an avid Crusader enthusiast. Ed was always ready to brighten your day with one of his fantastical stories.

To honor Ed, take a little time to appreciate the outdoors by yourself or with loved ones. One of he and his family's favorite activities to do; together.

His cremation has been entrusted with Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington, where his remains will be placed in an old Folgers coffee tin, per his demand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV, Disabled American Veterans 1006 East Lincoln, Bloomington, IL, 61704, or Ruby's Rescue and Retreat, 4035 County Road 600 N, McLean, IL, 61754.

