HEYWORTH — Edward J. Batty, 72, of Heyworth, passed away at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Entombment will immediately follow services at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.

He was born January 9, 1950, in Bloomington, son of Russell Franklin and Helen M. Wirrick Batty. Eddie made his home with his life partner, Lee W. Cole, who survives.

Also surviving are his siblings: Don (Aleta) Batty, Roseanne Halbert, and Mary Lynn (Tim) Cavallo, all of Bloomington; and Ron Batty of Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two infant siblings; one brother, Fred Batty; and two sisters: Delores Nichols and Mary Helen Walker.

Eddie worked as a CNA at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal for over 20 years, retiring in 2005.

He liked listening to music, gambling and he enjoyed traveling to Germany to see his brother. He devoted his life to his partner, Lee.