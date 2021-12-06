BLOOMINGTON —

Edward Hinshaw, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or Illinois State University Athletics Department.

He was born July 22, 1957 in Bloomington, son of Charles Deane and Ruth Elizabeth Julian Hinshaw. He married Angela L. Gaines on April 22, 2005.

Surviving are his wife, Angie, Bloomington; three sons, Justin Hinshaw, Danvers, Matthew Hinshaw, Normal and Chad Hinshaw, Kirkland, WA and two step-children, Dana Andrews and Gage (Jessica) Andrews, both of Bloomington and five grandchildren, Madalynn, Maelyn, Bray, Rylin and Cantan Andrews. Also surviving are his siblings, Ruth Smith, AZ, George (Cynthia) Hinshaw, Normal and Don Hinshaw, Jane (Tom Hafley) Wimp, Jim Hinshaw and Karen Hinshaw, all of Bloomington and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nancy Feldman and two brothers, Joe and Jerry Hinshaw.

Ed worked for Illinois State University for over 30 years in the transportation department, retiring in 2010.

Ed was an avid collector of baseball cards, coins and slot cars. He was also a St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed playing in local slow-pitch softball leagues and volleyball leagues. Ed's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and working on home projects with his sons.