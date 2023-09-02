July 30, 2001 - Aug. 24, 2023

NORMAL — Edward "Eddie" Bissell, 22, formerly of Hopedale, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2023, after battling depression.

He was born July 30, 2001, in Pekin to Lowell Kendall Bissell Jr. and Sherri Jackson Bissell.

Eddie was a 2019 graduate of Olympia High School in Stanford. He was currently employed as a mill operator at Bridgestone in Normal and formerly worked at Rivian.

He was a lifelong resident of Hopedale until recently purchasing a home in Normal.

Eddie is survived by his father, Lowell Kendall Bissell Jr.; his mother, Sherri Jackson Bissell; siblings: Andy (Abby) Jackson, Lowell "LB" (Brittney) Bissell III, Ernest "Ernie" Bissell, Krissy Antrim, Erin Bissell, and Melissa (Rob) Park; maternal grandparents, Edward and Alice Jackson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and cousins; along with numerous friends, all whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and two uncles.

His funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale. Pastor Roger Springer will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Orendorff Cemetery in Hopedale.

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Family requests that those attending, feel free to wear their favorite blue jeans and T-shirt to show your love for Eddie, as he would wish.

Donations to help the family can be made to "Eddie Bissell Memorial Fund" established at Morton Community Bank 101 S. Chestnut St. Tremont, IL, 61568; or by going to www.gofundme.com Edward Bissell Burial and Celebration of Life Fund.