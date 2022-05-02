June 14, 1959 - April 29, 2022

HEYWORTH — Edward "Ed" Salch, 62, of Heyworth, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Bickford House, Bloomington.

Ed's service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Trey Haddon officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Following the service burial will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 6, 2022. from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Heyworth American Legion Post 624.

Ed was born on June 14, 1959, in Normal, IL, the son of Eugene "Gene" and Betty Dehm Salch. He married Kelly Ann Mahan on September 22, 1996, in Allerton Park, IL. She preceded him in death on July 31, 1999.

Ed is survived by his mother, Betty Salch, Bloomington; daughter, Carissa (Jon) Ramey, Uniontown, PA; step son, David Brady, Taylorville, IL; grandchildren: Aiden and Teagan Ramey; and brothers: John Salch, Stanford and Jim (Denise Webb) Salch, Minier; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Salch.

Ed achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 3. He was a graduate of Bloomington High School Class of 1977, following high school he went to Illinois State University graduating in Dec. of 1982, with his BS in Comprehensive Industrial Technology and Occupational Safety. After graduating ISU he went to Officer Training School and served in the Air Force National Guard of Illinois, from 1984-1991. He worked as an Environmental Protection Specialist with the Illinois EPA and worked as a firefighter for the Randolph Township Fire Department. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved riding his Harley. He was also an avid hunter and fly fisherman.

Ed will be deeply missed by all his family and friends who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.