June 27, 1935 - July 13, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Edward Bleavins, 87, of Bloomington, IL, passed Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Carle BroMenn in Normal.
He was born June 27, 1935. Please see www.Beckmemorial.com for full obituary and to share memories or leave condolences.
His visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with his service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Both visitation and service will be held at Beck Memorial Home with Grave side service and internment at Park Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to PATH Mental Health in his name.