KINSMAN — Edna Ruth (Freese) Harlow, 97, of Kinsman, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Streator.

Due to Covid-19, the family is choosing to have private funeral services on Saturday, February 5, 2022 which will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa with Rev. John Gutz, pastor of Holy Trinity Church, Streator. Burial will be held at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery following the services.

Ruth was born January, 3, 1925 in Ottawa to Edmund H. and Edna Rosa (Spohr) Freese. She graduated from Grand Ridge, Ottawa High School in 1943, and Rockford School of Business in 1945. Ruth married Elmer W. Harlow on December 3, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa. She worked at Peabody-Myers for 26 years, retiring in February in 1987. In 1941, Ruth was the LaSalle County Corn Queen. She was a Grundy County 4-H Leader for 10 years and a MVK Senior Citizen.

She is survived her two children, Sandra (Art) Watson of Streator, Sharon (Joe) Wilkins of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Amber Matsko, April Steigerwald, Tony Wilkins, Kaitlyn Harlow and Perry Harlow; six great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Doreen Harlow of Kinsman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Edna and her husband, Elmer; one son, Mark Harlow; one granddaughter, Angela Watson; and two brothers, Robert and Roger Freese.

Pallbearers will be Gary Harlow, Scott Freese, Chris Matsko, Brian Steigerwald, Tony Wilkins and Perry Harlow.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church, Streator or Heritage Health, Streator.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.

Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433