BLOOMINGTON — Edmund J. Seebauer, age 88, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022.

He was formerly the husband of Mary Ann (nee Herold) for 45 years; loving father of: Edmund G. (Juliann), Joseph, and Michael (Jennifer); dearest grandfather of: Nathan, Justin, Dakota, John, and Cathie; beloved brother of: Rosemary, Doris, and Jake (deceased).

State Farm employee from 1958-1995. Veteran, U.S. Navy, Korean Conflict.

It is suggested by the family in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 711 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL 61701.

Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, 711 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, where Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.