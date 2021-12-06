ANCONA — Edmund J. "Bud" Cassady, 94, of Ancona passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Flanagan.

Born January 19, 1927 in Streator he was the son of Robert E. and Elizabeth M. (Zimmerman) Cassady. He married Loretta Marie Miller on November 25, 1950 at St. Mary's Church in Wenona. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2003.

He is survived by children: Robert (Patty) Cassady of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Mary Cassady of Ancona, Kevin (Debbie) Cassady of Ancona, Don (Zoe) Cassady of Streator and Jerry (Ellen) Cassady of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren: Matthew (Leah) Cassady of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kyle (Deena) Cassady of Bourbonnais, Chris (Katie) Cassady of Ankeny, Iowa, Kody Cassady of Champaign, Keegan Cassady of West Des Moines, Iowa and Kieran Cassady of Streator; great-grandchildren: Henry Peterson, Tad, Nadia, Nathan, Beau and Lincoln Cassady; a brother, Charles (Theresa) Cassady of Plainfield; brothers and sisters-in-law: Janet Cassady of Pontiac, Angie Cassady of Arlington Heights, Joan Bibby of Atlanta, Georgia and Ron Whalen of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters, Marjorie Maubach and Mary Beth Saraceno; and brothers, Frank, Bernie and Robert Cassady.

He attended a country school house as a youngster and graduated from St. Paul's High School in Odell in the class of 1945.

Bud farmed his lifetime in the Ancona area. He lived through the years in Blackstone, Streator and in Ancona since 1955.

He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Parish. He was also a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, lifetime member of the Farm Bureau and he also belonged to the Illinois Valley two-cylinder Antique Tractor Club.

