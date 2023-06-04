Jan. 28, 1929 - May 31, 2023

MINONK — Edmona J. Lohr, 94, of Minonk, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Heritage Health in Minonk.

Edmona was born on January 28, 1929, in El Paso to Edmund P. Ioerger and Elizabeth Reeves Ioerger. She married John D. Lohr on February 2, 1947, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk. He died in July of 2006.

Surviving family include her son, Jack Lohr of Macomb; daughters: Susan (Barry) Taft of Lake Orion, MI, Lisa (Frank) Goropesek of Bloomington; sister, Betty Ruth Roley of Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.

She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary #142 for over 60 years and volunteered with the local food pantry, Meals on Wheels, Filger Public Library, and Heritage Manor.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon prior to services. Rev. Jay Hurd will officiate. Burial will be at Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Minonk Ambulance and Fire Department or Filger Public Library.

Condolences and tributes can be online at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.