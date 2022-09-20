Jan. 26, 1917 - Sept. 17, 2022

GRIDLEY — Edith Wilson, 105, of Gridley, IL passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her residence.

Edith was born on January 26, 1917 in Panola, IL a daughter of John Cleveland and Ora Evelyn Gill Peyton. She married Lyle N. Wilson on January 6, 1936. He passed away on December 30, 2000.

Surviving include one daughter, Sharon (Bill) Phelan of Normal, IL; two sons: Richard (Karen) Wilson of Oceanside, CA, Norman (Madonna) Wilson of Gridley, IL; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Donna, and husband Tom Thurmon; grandsons, Nicholas Phelan, Christopher and Jeffrey Thurmon; great-granddaughter, Joia Simpson; sister, Daphne Allegra Vandegraft.

Edith and her husband farmed in the Gridley area for all of their married life. She hauled corn and beans to the elevator and hot meals to the field for the men for many years. She was an excellent cook and baker, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was well known for her coffee cakes and cinnamon rolls.

She enjoyed golf and bowled on the same team for 30 years. She and Lyle traveled to most of the states, including Hawaii and enjoyed a Caribbean cruise. In their later years, they spent winters at their home in Harlingen, TX.

She was a woman of great faith. She was baptized in the Mackinaw River in her early teens. She was a member of Meadows Mennonite Church for 60 years until it closed. She then joined Christ Community Church in Gridley, IL. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She placed faith, family and dear friends above all else. Her farm home was welcoming to all, and always the site of family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Christ Community Church in Gridley. Pastor Jordan McKinsey will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Hinthorn Cemetery in Lake Bloomington.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gridley Public Library or Christ Community Church in Gridley. Online condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.