April 6, 1928 - April 7, 2023

NORMAL — Edith Earline (Biggs) McElya, 95, passed away on April 7, 2023, in Normal, IL.

She was born in La Center, KY, on April 6, 1928, to Nannie and Morgan Biggs and attended La Center schools. Earline met the love of her life Glyn Allen McElya early in life and they married in 1943. Glyn Allen was an iron worker, and as a result they lived in several locations around the Midwest before settling in Villa Grove, IL, where Glyn Allen worked at the University of Illinois and where Earline lived most of her adult life.

Earline held several jobs around Villa Grove over the years after Glyn Allen's sudden and unexpected death in 1976, including behind the counter at the local pharmacy and at Villa Grove State Bank as a teller. She was also a member of the Villa Grove United Methodist Church. Earline was a volunteer for many years in the Villa Grove community, providing help wherever needed, including at the Camargo Township Library and Villa Grove Elementary School. She was an avid reader and a lifetime Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Her passion for sports was carried through until her last days.

Earline was a kind and generous soul, living her life with grace and compassion. Earline touched many lives over her 95 years and her legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (McElya) Beurskens and husband John Beurskens; son, Jerry McElya and wife Sue (Congleton) McElya; grandchildren: Neill Beurskens, Stuart Beurskens, Kristin McElya and Erin (McElya) Zimmerman; as well as four great-grandchildren: Mason, Elijah, Olivia and Emma. Preceding Earline in death are her husband, Glyn Allen McElya; parents, Nannie and Morgan Biggs; siblings: Roy, Cecil, Melvin and Marie; and granddaughter, Kelly (McElya) Utzig.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Villa Grove United Methodist Church.