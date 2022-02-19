LEXINGTON — Eddie Joe "E.J." Hodges, 68, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL, with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday one hour prior to service from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.

E.J. was born May 23, 1953, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Cecil and Helen Walker Hodges. He married Bonnie Lee Grant on January 22, 1972, in Chenoa. She died September 11, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters: Laura Hodges of Lexington and Lisa Hodges of Lexington; two grandsons: Colton and Blaise, both of Lexington; sister, Pati (Garie) Pease of Lexington; sister-in-law, Rena Hodges of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; Archie, and Gerald; and a sister-in-law Sharon Hodges.

E.J. was a self-employed concrete mason for 40-years. He enjoyed watching football and most of all spending time with family.