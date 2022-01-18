Earl S. Boline

NORMAL — I was the youngest son of Kenneth and Dorothy Boline, both deceased. Having two great older brothers Leon (Margo) and Bill (Rhonda). I have two children from my first marriage: Gary (Julie) Boline and Angela (Tim) Mott. I am very proud of them both and will truly miss! I also have two wonderful bonus sons Tim (Amie) Evans and Chris (Molly) Evans and six fantastic grand kids whom have been the joy of my life!

The most important person in my life next to Jesus Christ, is Mary, my wife. God gave me something very special when God gave me her whom I will miss most of all!

I started work at Rental Lane Rental Store when I was quite young and in 1977 started work at Mennonite Hospital, then BroMenn, then Advocate BroMenn retiring in 2016. In 1980 I started my business, Boline Woodworking and Remodeling retiring the end of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Timber-Lee Christian Center; N8705 Scout Rd, East Troy, WI 53120. A church camp that we have served at for over 25-years and love dearly. Also to Calvary Baptist Church, Normal IL.

God bless everyone and hope to see you in heaven.

The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

The family requests that everyone follow CDC guidelines for COVID precautions. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.

