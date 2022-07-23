April 17, 1944 - July 20, 2022

NORMAL — Earl Junior Wilson, 78, of Normal, passed away at 11:43 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Heritage Health in Normal.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Earl was born in Olney, IL, April 17, 1944, to Earl Louis and Fanny Mae Thomas Wilson. He married Beverly White on January 6, 1967, in Clinton, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by three children: Kevin (Jessica) Wilson of Itasca, Randy (Leslie) Wilson of West Chicago, Cheryl Wilson of Chicago; three grandchildren: Bailey, Declan, and Michael Wilson; one brother, Thomas Wilson of Franklin Grove, IL; one sister, Lucille Wilson of Franklin, TN; two brothers-in-law, Dale (Nancy) and Gary White, both of Bloomington; and five nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one infant son, Terry Wilson; and two sisters-in-law: Marty Wilson and Colleen White.

Earl was a truck driver for forty-two years, retiring in 2011, from Crete Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His greatest legacies he leaves behind are the educations of his three children, who between them hold five masters degrees and a Fulbright Scholarship, a testament to his lifelong emphasis on education.

