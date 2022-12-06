June 20, 1928 - Nov. 29, 2022

ROANOKE — Earl E. Kuebler, 94, of Roanoke, formerly of Eureka and Secor, passed away at 3:28 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born on June 20, 1928 in rural Eureka, a son of Ernest and Matilda (Bachman) Kuebler. He married Jeannette Stachewicz on January 2, 1954, in Minonk. She passed away on February 24, 2011.

Survivors include son, Thomas Kuebler of Eureka; son, Edward (Roxanna) Kuebler of Hanna City; daughter, Judy (Don) Feazel of Washburn; son, Ronald "Huck" (Dalene) Kuebler of Bloomington; grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Jerrica, Jodi, Julie, Jeana and Joseph; numerous great-grandchildren; and his companion, Hank the dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Melvin and Louis Kuebler.

Earl served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He worked for John Keller and Sons and Cullinan Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Local #649 International Union of Operating Engineers for over 60 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Cazenovia Mennonite Church. Pastors Dennis Kennell and Jolene Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Friday, before services at the church.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roanoke Mennonite Church or Cazenovia Mennonite Church or Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

