June 18, 1933 - Jan. 11, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Earl Clarence Kingman's life was dedicated to the service of others: to country, community, church, farmers, flying, foreign cultural exchanges and family. And the Chicago Cubs.

Born June 18, 1933, in Dwight, IL, he was raised on a dairy farm near Gardner. At the 1955, Illinois State Fair he won the prize for Grand Champion Bull, an event greatly overshadowed when Rhea Christensen accepted his marriage proposal at the same fair. They married in 1956. In 1957, he graduated from the University of Illinois and joined the U. S. Air Force.

He served as Air Force navigator in Texas, California and Japan, followed by more than 20 years in the Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard, retiring from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1986.

His civilian life included more than 30 years as a marketing executive at Growmark, Inc.

For 33 years Earl was on the Bloomington-Normal-Asahikawa Sister City Committee, five as chairman. A 1970s German exchange student, Uli Horn, became an extended member of the Kingman family, along with Uli's wife and six children.

An instrument-rated, commercial-licensed pilot of single-engine airplanes, Earl served for more than 40 years on the board of the Prairie Aviation Museum, which named him a lifetime member. He was on the Central Illinois Regional Airport board for ten years.

Other service: organizer, annual Chicago Cubs Caravans and Bloomington-Normal Days at Wrigley Field; Bloomington Exchange Club, 40 years; Kiwanis Club; mentor to Illinois State students; elder and board member, Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.

Honors: Normal, IL, Citizen of the Year, 2018; Southern Illinois University award for Outstanding Service to Agriculture, 1995; Honorary Chicago Cub, 2012.

Survived by his wife of 66 years, Rhea Kingman (nee Christensen); sister, Lois McDonald of Morton, IL; son, Craig (Melanie) of Greeley, CO; daughter, Linda Kingman (Jim Graham) of Northfield, IL; grandchildren: Neal Kingman (Kaylyn), Anna Kingman, and Spencer Graham; and great-grandchildren: Carter, Jesse and Corey Kingman. Preceded in death by brother, Walter.

The family thanks Westminster Village and Martin Health Center for the wonderful care provided Earl.

See Earl's full obituary and share thoughts at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Earl's funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington. Rev. Trey Haddon will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, the Prairie Aviation Museum in Bloomington or the Bloomington-Normal Asahikawa Sister Cities Committee.