FAIRBURY — Dylan Scott Bazzell, 18, of Fairbury, died at 12:07 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Centura St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, Frisco, CO.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury, with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury, and 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Monday, also at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Dylan Bazzell Memorial Fund, made payable to Prairie Lands Foundation.

Dylan was born September 30, 2004, in Bloomington, the son of Darin and Lynette Aberle Bazzell. They survive in Fairbury.

Also surviving are his brother, Trey Bazzell, Fairbury; paternal grandparents, Donald and Carol Bazzell, Fairbury; maternal grandfather, Robert Aberle, Fairbury; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who love him dearly.

Dylan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Iola Aberle.

Dylan was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairbury and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at PCHS.

Dylan was a gift to everyone who knew him. He was a special boy that grew into a special young man.

Dylan was an adventurous spirit who could always find something to climb, a prank to pull, and a furry dog to love on. He enjoyed spending time in nature, especially in the mountains. He was a creative artist who not only could sketch amazing things on paper, but he also, with God's hand, could paint a sunset in the sky.

He loved spending time with his mom and dad and older brother Trey, whether on family vacations or hanging out in the backyard. He brought laughter and smiles to his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and relished good times with his teammates, classmates, and friends.

Dylan was a talented, yet humble, athlete who brought joy to all who watched him play. He had a heart for the Lord, and has now won his biggest victory yet, as he is safe in the arms of Jesus.

