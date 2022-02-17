NORMAL — Dylan Louis Meserole, 20, of Normal, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, Funks Grove. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Born April 17, 2001, in Normal, Dylan is survived by his mother, Patty Meserole of Normal; his father, Travis Meserole of Atlanta; two brothers: Bradley and Blake Meserole of Normal; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jon "JD" and MaryLou Hinrichs; and his paternal grandparents, Harry Meserole and Janet Steinhauer; and his aunt Betsy LaManna.

Dylan participated in many sports growing up, including basketball, football, soccer. He wrestled at Parkside Junior High and Normal Community West High, where he was a 2-time National Qualifier and was asked to compete in North Dakota.

Dylan was a loving son, protective brother, beloved grandson, loyal friend, adored boyfriend and a fun "dad" to his dog, Hollow.

Dylan was a lot of things to a lot of people. He will be forever loved by all who truly knew him. "If you know, you know" and "It is what it is."

We were not prepared to lose Dylan so soon. While on earth he had your back and now in heaven, he will continue as our Angel. Dylan will be missed forever.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visitwww.carmodyflynn.com.