Jan. 1, 1931 - Nov. 8, 2022

DIXON — Dwayne E. "Moose" Roe, age 91, of Dixon, passed away, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Dixon, IL. He was born on January 1, 1931, the son of John and Carrie (Rayburn) Roe, in Williamsport, IN.

Dwayne graduated from Danville High School in Danville, IL, and received his Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois University, and Master's Degree from University of Illinois. He worked in education as a US History teacher and as a Football, Basketball and Track coach at high schools in Danville, IL, in Loves Park, IL, and Fairbury, IL, before moving to coach basketball at North Texas State University in Denton, TX, and Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, OK. He came back to Illinois, and high school teaching and coaching at Olympia High school in Stanford, IL and retired from Morris High school in Morris, IL. At Eastern Illinois University, he was a three sport athlete, winning eleven letters and was inducted into the Eastern Illinois Hall of Fame.

He was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity at EIU. Dwayne was drafted by the Detroit Lions but Uncle Sam drafted him as well into the Army, where he served with the Military Police at Sandia Base, Albuquerque, NM, during the Korean Conflict. Dwayne was known for his recruiting expertise in the college realm. His teams from ORU went to two NIT's and made the NCAA Elite 8, falling to Kansas in overtime. Fifteen of his recruits went to the NBA, ABA, and to Europe. Dwayne was a member of the Corn Belt Alzheimer Association Board in Bloomington.

Dwayne married Marilyn Stephan on February 14, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Coach used his knowledge and experience to encourage his students and athletes to meet challenges head-on, believing in disciplined hard work and practice, lots of practice!

Lasting and grateful memories will be cherished by his son, Gregory (Gail) Roe of Arlington, TX; and his daughter, Stephanie Roe (Jerry) Quinton of Dixon, IL; his grandchildren: Taylor (Cory) Morris of Oregon, IL, Eric (Loren) Roe of Grapevine, TX, and Megan (Matthew) McCrane of Brownwood, TX. He has three great-grandsons: Houston, Bryant and Kimball.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Services and a celebration of Dwayne's life will be held this summer. Information about his celebration will be posted closer to the summer date. A memorial will be established during his celebration of life.

