Aug. 22, 1971 - Aug. 31, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Duncan White Burnham passed away on August 31, 2023, at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Duncan was the son of William L. and Patricia (Orr) White. He was welcomed home by siblings, Lucinda and Christopher. Later Duncan joined his mother, Patricia and step-father, Robert Burnham in Springfield, IL, and then in the New England area. After William and Ann (Nimz) White were married, Duncan was able to spend time with his second family in Bloomington/Normal.

Duncan was preceded in passing by his mother and step-father, Patricia and Robert Burnham; and his father, William L. White. He is survived by his sister, Lucinda (John) Shaw; brother, Christopher (Rebecca) White; step-mother, Ann White; step-brother, Erik (Kathryn) Nimz; step-sister, Jennifer (Jesse) Dominguez; and step-sisters, Teya Burnham and Jessica Burnham-Hinton; and many nieces and nephews.

Through the years, Duncan honed his photography skills and later became known as "That Picture Guy." His photos captured special events in the lives of many. Duncan was quick to provide support for those in need and stayed connected with a broad circle of friends, from all walks of life. He enjoyed camping with friends and was an avid karaoke fan. Nicolet and Lilliana held special places in his heart.