FAIRBURY — Duane Richard Schneider, 85, of Fairbury passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will be officiating.

Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00-9:45 a.m., on Friday at the church.

Memorials can be made to Midwest Food Bank, SELCAS, or Fairview Haven.

Duane was born November 9, 1937, at Fairbury Hospital to Oscar and Kathryn (Leman) Schneider. He married Juanita (Janny) Miller on June 28, 1959, in Wolcott, IN. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2004.

Also preceding him in death was their son, Kenton Duane on May 24, 1986, his parents, and brother, Russell Schneider in 1984.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy (Charles) Fehr; three grandchildren: Kent (Brooke) Fehr, Kamryn (Milan) Leman, Koryn Fehr; and two great-grandsons: Rebel and Rush Fehr, all of Fairbury; siblings: Ken (Bernice) Schneider of Remington, IN and Mary (Virg) Metzger of Washington, IL.

He graduated in 1956 from Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. Duane served in the Army from 1960-62 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, resulting in lifelong friendships that were like family.

Duane worked for Honegger's, Farmers Grain and farmed for 40 plus years, working last for NuForm Counter Top for 44 years. He was an active member of the FSW/Prairie Central FFA Alumni and volunteered for the American Red Cross, Midwest Food Bank, OSF Hospice and Fairview Haven.

Duane was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. He showed Christ to others in always being willing to lend a hand and never knew a stranger. He was a faithful and loving dad and grandpa who always took time for his grandkids and family. Duane enjoyed traveling to be with cousins and friends, farming, and coconut donuts. He loved people and enjoyed hosting antique tractor plowing day for a number of years.

Duane will be dearly missed by all who loved him on earth, but was expectantly welcomed by those preceding him in heaven, where there is no pain or tears but abundant joy.

