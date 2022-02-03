BLOOMINGTON — Duane Ray Schieler, 74, Bloomington, passed away at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with a live Facebook feed of the service at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. A celebration of life will be held in May for family and friends.

Duane had bravely battled a progressive form of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis for 6-years.

The family suggests memorials be given to the American Lung Association, Make-A-Wish Illinois, or the charity of the donor's choice.

He was born May 23, 1947, in Fairbury, the son of Alton and Sally Paternoster Schieler. He married Diane Reavis on November 28, 1965, in Fairbury. She survives in Bloomington.

Other survivors include three children: Chad (Jennifer) Schieler, Bloomington, Kelly (Dave) Johnson, Bloomington, Corey (Pam) Schieler, Normal; seven grandchildren: Andrew, Hannah, Ethan, Elyse Johnson, Aimry, Avlinn, Adsea Schieler; one brother, Harvey (Jan) Schieler, Bloomington; and one sister, Sandy (Dale) Stoller, Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Donna Schieler and sister, Marlene Kupferschmid.

He was a graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. For 50-years, he worked as an auto mechanic in Fairbury, including 40-years at K&S Ford, and also owned his own business, Schieler Automotive, as well as co-owned and operated Schieler Brothers Pork Farm. He had proudly served as a medic in the Vietnam War (1967-69), where he earned a meritorious medal for his humanitarian work with a local Vietnamese orphanage.

Duane was a strong, hardworking and kind man who with a pure heart loved his family deeply and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of anything mechanical. He absolutely adored spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be forever missed by many.