June 25, 1935 - July 9, 2023

FAIRBURY — Duane P. Kilgus, 88, Fairbury, completed his earthly journey at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury with Ministers of the Church officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 21499 East 650 North Road, Fairbury and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Fairview Haven Retirement Community or SELCAS both in Fairbury.

Mr. Kilgus was born June 25, 1935 in Fairbury the son of Herman and Marie (Hoffman) Kilgus. He married Arlene Werner on July 24, 1955 in Salem, OR.

Arlene faithfully walked by her husband's side for nearly 34 years, following a farming accident that left Duane paralyzed. Duane's quiet, consistent example reflected his deep faith and love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Arlene survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Kent (Teri) Kilgus, Silverton, OR, Ronda (Randall) Stoller, Fairbury, Todd (Rita) Kilgus, Tremont, Brenda (James) Fehr, Tremont, Paul (Carmen) Kilgus, Fairbury, and Jason (Joy) Kilgus, Ft. Wayne, IN; 24 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Kilgus, Fairbury; one brother, Richard Kilgus, Elgin; and one sister, Phyllis Nussbaum, Fairbury.

He is preceded in death by one son, Jeffery, one grandson, Lucas and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Kilgus was a 1953 graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. He formerly owned and operated Kilgus Food Mart, Fairbury with his brother Richard. He was a longtime dairy farmer and a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury where he served as a Minister for many years.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.