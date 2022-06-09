Oct. 11, 1936 - June 6, 2022

YORK, Pennsylvania — Duane E. "Tony" Behrends, 85, of York, PA, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Natalie (Zeigler) Behrends the past seven years.

Born October 11, 1936 in Emden, IL. Tony was the son of the late David and Frieda (Rademaker) Behrends.

He had 35-years of service for Caterpillar Inc. in their Engineering and Manufacturing Divisions. The last assignment was Metallurgical Laboratory Supervisor. He also volunteered as an Ambulance driver for the Eastern York Co. EMS after retirement.

Tony is survived by a son, Mark A. Behrends (Leslie Amy), of Seattle, WA; and two daughters: Sue Ellen Ouellette (Tony) of Sydney Maine and Terry Jo Howard (Larry) of Norcross, GA. There are 11 grandchildren, six married and eight great-grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Ann (Crane) Behrends, whom he was married to for 52-years; and a brother, Gerald Behrends.

Tony loved his family and enjoyed the reunions that brought the whole family together from the three corners of the United States. These reunions sometimes included all the graduations and weddings of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed time with friends, games, golf, travel, and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Tony graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School, Emden, IL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Road, York, PA, 17406. Pastor Brian McClinton will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to time of service. Burial will be in Mt Zion Cemetery.

We would like to thank the staff of SpiriTrust Assisted Living for their kind and loving care. We would also like to thank the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice for their devotion and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Endowment fund at the same address above, or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 180 Leader Heights Rd., York, Pa 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA, 17403, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.