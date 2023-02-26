Sept. 30, 1940 - Jan. 30, 2023

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee — Duane Dale Troyer, 82, of Crossville, TN, and formerly of Bloomington, died January 30, 2023, at Cumberland Hospital Crossville, TN.

Dale was born September 30, 1940, in Bloomington, to Claude and Vanita (Frevert) Troyer.

Surviving is one son, Anthony (Tony) A. Troyer; and life partner, Carol Dilbeck; nephew, Greg Troyer; niece, Kay Troyer; and son in-law, Kevin Page. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Claude in 2005, and Vanita in 1995; brother, Richard in 2010; daughter, Catherine J. (Troyer) Page in 2022.

Dale was active serving in various Masonic body's within his lifetime as well as 27 years in the American Passion Play.

Masonic and Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., March 11, 2023, at St. John's United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall in Minier, IL. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial at Gaines Cemetery Mackinaw, IL. Luncheon provided after services.

Davis-Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made in memory of D. Dale Troyer to St. John's United Church of Christ.