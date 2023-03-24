April 5, 2005 - March 19, 2023

FAIRBURY — Drew Brian Fehr, 17, of Fairbury, died at 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Frisco, CO.

Drew was born April 5, 2005, in Normal, a son to Brian and Susan (Kaisner) Fehr. Drew was a senior at Prairie Central High School, Fairbury.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, also at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury, with Pastors J.D. Buchenau and Dan Robertson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Drew Fehr Memorial Fund at Bank of Pontiac.

Drew is survived by his parents, Brian and Susan Fehr of Fairbury; one sister, Ashley Fehr of Fairbury; maternal grandmother, Beverly Kaisner of Pontiac; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Norma Fehr of Fairbury; uncle, Scott (Karen) Fehr, Fairbury; aunts: Beth (Ryan)Thoennes of Leroy, Barbara (David) Friese of Flanagan, Peg (Mike) Zupansic of Florida; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Duane "Chub" Kaisner.

To know Drew was to love him. Drew was a joy to be around. He had that crooked smile that could light up any room. He loved his people hard and was always willing to take a moment for others. Drew was a three-sport athlete who competed with his heart in football, basketball, and pole vault. He not only excelled on the field/court/track but also in the classroom where he was an honor roll student and ranked in the top ten in his class. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Sally. His quiet charismatic personality impacted those around him, children and adults, whether he knew it or not. He left a legacy behind and will forever be loved and remembered.

A guest registry is available to leave condolences to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.