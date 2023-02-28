BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Witoon Wera (Weraarchakul), 75, of Bloomington, passed away December 4, 2022.

He was born in Thailand in 1947, and immigrated to the United States in 1974. He was the first member of his family to attend college and delivered his extended family from poverty. He married the love of his life, Kwanrak Siriratprasert in 2004.

Surviving are his loving wife of 18 years Kwanrak; children: Glenn D. Wera, MD (Erin S. Murphy, MD) and Leah Weraarchakul; grandchildren: Madeline, Evelyn, and Colette. He is also survived by Patricia Graham (O'Connor) mother of his children. He is preceded in death by his own parents; brother, Singto Weraarchakul MD, and Donal O'Connor whom he called "Dad."

The family would like to recognize Nataya Weraarchakul-Boonmark PhD, Kriengkrai Weraarchakul, Chatchompoo Berr, and Noppasin Weraarchakul, whose educations he sponsored and loved as his own. The family would like to prominently recognize his brother, Worapon Weraarchakul, who donated his kidney to Witoon in 1980.

Dr. Wera completed internal medicine and cardiology training at St. Francis hospital in Evanston, IL, in 1979. He was board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (including advanced achievement in internal medicine) and the American Board of Cardiology. He started practice in Atlanta and Bloomington-Normal. In 1980, he suffered kidney failure and was a dialysis patient. However, age 33 was no time to die. Therefore, he received a kidney transplant at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He recovered and his practice grew.

He was blessed with three faithful partners, Drs. "Dhan" (Dhansarn Mongolsmai, MD), "Temi" (Thanom Temiyasathit, MD), and "Ad" (Chalermlarp Mongolsmai, MD). He was subsequently a founding father of modern cardiovascular medicine in the McLean County, IL. He was instrumental in the development of the cardiology stress and echo labs at the then Brokaw, Mennonite and St. Joseph's hospitals. Dr. Wera was influential in the creation of the Illinois Heart & Lung Associates group (now Carle BroMenn). He was awarded the 2009-10 Doctor of the Year Award by Bro-Menn (now Carle BroMenn) hospital. Many other superb heart and lung specialist joined the group over the subsequent years. He served on its board of directors for many years. In addition, he held leadership positions at St. Joseph's and BroMenn Medical Centers too numerous to list here.

Dr. Wera was a master clinician who mentored many other physicians, technicians, nurses, and providers in the community. He was admired by his patients and the communities of Atlanta, Fairbury, and Bloomington-Normal.

Dr. Wera lived with many health issues related to being a long term transplant patient including three hip surgeries. In spite of these afflictions, he was resilient and compassionate. In addition to being a highly qualified cardiologist Dr. Wera was a storyteller and comedian. He lit up the room with his humor and characteristic laugh. He brought joy to many wherever he went. He was forever a world-traveler, food adventurer, and enjoyed seeing the world with his wife Kwanrak. He also loved music especially Mozart. All the physicians, providers and staff truly loved Dr. Wera. He was a great physician, teacher, and human being.

He held strong Christian beliefs which were reflected in knowledge of scripture and his exceptional gift of healing.

The family wanted to acknowledge numerous friends and partners including: Pramern and Sirinanan Sriratana, MD, Thanom Temiyasathit, MD, Srirat Temiyasathit, MD, Chaiyakiati Na Pompejara, MD, Jim McKriskin, DO, Bob Braastad, MD, Leslie and Boontuang Sompong, PhD, Beth Tumilty, DO, Linda Repplinger, RN, and Mary Anne Kinsell, RN. The family also wanted to recognize collaborating physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and echo technologists too numerous to name here.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A celebration of life is planned for April 8, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Prairie Room at ISU Bone Student Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, where he received a Kidney Transplant in 1980, and lived to die another day.