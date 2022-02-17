CAPE CORAL, Florida — Dr. William Fanizzo of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on January 9, 2022, in Naples, FL.

William was born November 18, 1925 in Newark, NJ, the son of William and Ida Fanizzo. William was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. In 1961, he married Anne Marie Wyngarden who passed in November 2000. Surviving is his daughter, Juliana Holloway and son, Bill Fanizzo.

William spent most of his life in Chicago, IL, graduating from Fenger High School and Loyola University School of Dentistry. His dental practice spanned over four decades, first on the south side of Chicago (Roseland) and later in Bloomington, IL, where he retired in 1992. In 1953, he was called to serve in the U.S. Army Dental Corps and was stationed in Salzburg, Austria and Livorno, Italy. He was honorably discharged in March 1955. In 1999, William and Anne moved to Cape Coral, Florida and in 2021, William moved to Naples, Florida.

William enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a Star scout in the Boy Scouts of America, a major in high school ROTC, and editor of the high school newspaper. In 1959, he obtained his private pilot's license, became an instrument rated pilot and flew actively until 1982. William was president of McLean County Dental Society. He also was president and an active member in the Bloomington Young Men's Club. William, a Presbyterian, made church sponsored dental missionary trips to Costa Rica and Haiti.

He loved music, especially opera, was blessed with what he called a "reasonably pleasant" baritone voice, and sang in the church choir, at school graduations and weddings. His wife Anne was an accomplished musician and accompanied him on the piano. In retirement, he enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing, biking and bowling. He took many cruises, visited several countries around the world and spent countless hours trying to conquer the computer. In William's words, he tried to be a good guy, but "slipped up once in a while."