June 28, 1948 - Jan. 28, 2023

SARASOTA, Florida — Dr. Ruel Wright, 74, a former Bloomington, cardiovascular surgeon, passed away on January 28, 2023, in Sarasota, FL. He was born in Beaumont, TX, on June 28, 1948, to Ruel N. Wright Jr. and Mary Lewis Wright. He grew up in Dearborn, MI.

He is survived by his wife Judy, of Bradenton, Florida; daughter, Karen Dziedzic (Shawn) of Chicago, IL; two beautiful granddaughters: Paige and Audrey; son, Michael Wright (Loraine) of Albuquerque, NM; his sister, Barbara Basinger (Michael) of Laramie, Wyoming; his brother, Jeffrey Wright of Green Valley, AZ; his brother, Thomas Wright (Jennifer) of Cincinnati, OH; nieces: Esme and Phoebe Wright; and nephews: Eric, Will and Alex; and two dear sisters-in-law: Carol and Linda Billings.

Dr. Wright graduated from Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn in 1966. He graduated from The University of Chicago in 1970, and from The University of Michigan School of Medicine in Ann Arbor in 1974. He completed his residency and fellowship in surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. Dr. Wright first practiced in Little Rock, AR, from 1982-1991, before joining Illinois Cardiac Surgery in Bloomington, IL, in 1991. He established Illinois Cardiovascular Surgery in Bloomington in 2003, and continued this practice until his retirement in 2009. He came out of retirement in 2014, to join The Vein Specialists until 2020. Dr. Wright was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the American College of Cardiology, and the American College of Phlebology.

Dr. Wright enjoyed time with family and friends, golfing, traveling, reading and following his granddaughters in their sports.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Please share your memories and condolences at www.ToaleBrothers.com (Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota, FL). There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.