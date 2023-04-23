BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Robert Stewart Novotny, or "Dr. Bob" as he was known to many, died on April 11, 2023.

Born and raised on the South side of Chicago, he was the son of Anthony Novotny and Leslie Stewart. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1957. He attended Marquette University for one year where he met his future bride, Joan Elizabeth Unger. He completed his college education at Loras College in Iowa, and continued his education to earn his Doctorate in Dentistry from Loyola University in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Bob and Joan married in June 1962, and began their life together in Bloomington, IL. He served many in the Bloomington Normal community as a general Dentist for over 40 years. He built a beautiful office in a park-like setting on Croxton Avenue in the 1980s. He took a great deal of pride in maintaining the landscape and feeding the birds (and unintentionally the squirrels) to provide a beautiful and peaceful place for his patients.

He also enjoyed swimming and spent many lunch hours over at the YMCA. The water was a big part of his life. He loved taking his family boating in Peoria and Lake Bloomington, and many vacations were spent out on the water teaching his five children how to water ski. He also spent countless weekends traveling to swim meets to support his children's swimming careers. The ultimate water experience for Dr. Bob was swimming from Alcatraz back to the shores of San Francisco. In honor of his 70th birthday, his children signed him up and joined in the 1-mile swim in the frigid temperatures of the San Francisco Bay.

Dr. Bob had the roar of a lion, but a heart of gold. He was generous beyond measure, and his children will be forever grateful to him for providing the loving and solid foundation needed to launch their own lives.

Dr. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Leslie Novotny; and his brother, Russell Novotny. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his brother, Jerry Novotny; his sister, Judy Peters; and his children: Lorree Novotny, Joe Novotny, Katie Larsen, Meg O'Hare, and Brian Novotny. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Samantha Masucci, Mary Swinton, Madeline Novotny, Michael Swinton, Jack Larsen, Katie Novotny, Sydney Swinton, Jonathan Novotny, Ben Larsen, Maizie O'Hare, Nadiya Novotny, Hayden O'Hare, Paige Novotny, Ally Larsen, Cade O'Hare, Skye O'Hare, Michael Novotny, Cecilia Novotny, and Nicholas Novotny.

His funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, with Fr. Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to mass at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the YMCA.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.