BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Margaret H. Baker, 82, of Bloomington, IL, born February 25, 1941, passed away on April 17, 2023, at her home in Galesburg, IL. Margaret was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Miller of Miami, OK.

Margaret was a proud "Sooner" having completed her PhD in Education in 1979 from the University of Oklahoma, where she was a passionate OU football fan, often heard cheering on her Sooners on a Saturday afternoon. She was an esteemed educator and trusted administrator in the College of Education at Illinois State University, devoting more than 30 years preparing educators to teach. Margaret retired in 2001, as Associate Dean in the department.

Margaret and her husband of 42 years, Dr. Robert L. Baker, enjoyed a life of travel, adventure, academia, family and friends. From 1986, to 1995, Margaret and Bob co-led ISU graduate students to Liaoning Normal University in Dalian, China. They both made history and headlines in 1989, when they were teaching in Beijing during the 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations and massacre.

Margaret is remembered for her gentleness, elegance, grace, and love of family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who could often be heard singing songs to her grandchildren. Throughout her lift, she was a steadfast presence in her family's life with an unfailing spirit and loving heart.

Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Tim Shaw (1997); and her husband, Robert (2022). Her legacy lives on in her family: daughter, Megan (Joe) McQueen; and stepchildren: Jeffrey (Chris) Baker, Jill (Bill) Lorenz and Susan Megy. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Kimberly (Sam) Dawson, Robert Jay Lorenz, Matthew Baker, Mackenzie McQueen, Rory McQueen, and Teagan McQueen; and a great-grandchild, Nazz Carter. Margaret is also survived by her brother, Earl (Marie) Miller of Oklahoma City, OK.

Cremation has been accorded. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research: https://www.michaeljfox.org/.

