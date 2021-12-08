BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Linda K. Bunker, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Heritage Manor, Bloomington.

Linda was born January 25, 1947, in Kankakee, IL, the daughter of Francis Marion and Wilahmine (Kammann) Bunker.

She is survived by a sister: Barb (Fred) Moore. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Captain Park Bunker, and one sister, Dr. Patricia Shivers.

Linda attended the University of Illinois, and was a James Scholar. She was a varsity athlete for four years in three sports, basketball, tennis, and field hockey. She was a Bronze Tablet graduate in Physical Education. Linda remained at the University for her Masters of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

In 1973, following graduation, she became a Professor at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville. She served as Department Chair from 1976-1984. She became an Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Virginia in 1984. While there she was instrumental in the co-education of the institution and was an advocate for gender equity and scholarships for female athletes. In 1997, a professional chair, The Linda K. Bunker Professorship in Education, was established in her honor, In 1998, the Women in Sports Foundation in Charlottesville established the Linda K. Bunker Scholarship. Linda also received the University of Virginia's highest faculty honor, the Thomas Jefferson Award. In addition, she was named one of eleven Honorary Consultants for the National Golf Foundation.

At the University of Illinois in May, 2000, Linda was one of three distinguished alumni receiving the Alumni Achievement Award. She was cited for her contributions as a leading sport psychologist and advocate for female athletes. During her career in higher education, she has published extensively and delivered more than 180 scholarly presentations at state, regional, national, and international meetings.

Her funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Bloomington. Pastor Brian Hastings will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in Woodstock, IL, at a later date. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Logos Program.

