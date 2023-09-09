Nov. 10, 1955 - Sept. 4, 2023

NORMAL — Dr. Kim Schafer Astroth, age 67, of Normal, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at the University of Chicago.

She was born November 10, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald H. and Elsie Mae (Kempen) Schafer. Kim graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She earned a master's degree in Adult Health Nursing from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a PhD in Nursing Science from St. Louis University. Kim completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Behavioral Nursing Research from the Indiana University School of Nursing.

Kim most recently taught nursing at Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) at Illinois State University where she was the Graduate Program Director. In that role, she initiated the BSN to DNP and BSN to PhD doctoral programs. She also oversaw the development of the Psych-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner post-master's certificate and the Nursing Leadership and Management sequence in the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. She also was an experienced critical care nurse. Kim was recognized for her research and has over 50 articles published in professional nursing and medical journals; she co-authored five textbooks.

Kim presented at numerous professional conferences, nationally and internationally, including in Ireland, Australia, South Africa, and Puerto Rico. She received several awards; among those are MCN's Nurse of the Year, Outstanding College Researcher, Nephrology Nursing Journal's Research Writing Award, and the Illinois Board of Higher Education's Nurse Educator Fellowship Award. Kim was dedicated to her profession and to MCN and worked tirelessly to improve nursing education and patient care delivery. Kim was highly respected and loved by her colleagues and students. She touched the lives of thousands through her nursing and her teaching.

Kim was a member of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society and an active member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons: Luke Astroth (Morgan Quick) of Bourbonnais and Seth Astroth of Phoenix, AZ; one daughter, Erin Astroth of Normal; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Dianne and Terry Schaafsma of Bourbonnais, Judy Schafer Torres of Lindale, TX, and Ann and Keith Jensen of Clifton; three brothers and three sisters-in-law: David and Suzie Schafer of Kankakee, Dennis and Barb Schafer of Chebanse, and Dean and Elizabeth Schafer of Chebanse; three grandchildren: Liam Astroth, Louis Belt, and Cedric Belt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kim is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Dawn.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. Rev. Vern Arseneau will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow at St. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois State University Foundation Kim Schafer Astroth Graduate Student Support Fund.

Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.