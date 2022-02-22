CLINTON — Dr. Harold B. "Doc" Allen 90 of Clinton, IL, passed away 7:52 A.M. February 19, 2022, in Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Clinton United Methodist Church or the Strong Kids at the Clinton YMCA.

Harold was born Harold B. Porter to Bee and Norine E. (Jones) Porter on January 27, 1932, in Champaign, IL. After a fatal car accident took the life of his father, Harold was adopted by Ernest E. Allen at the age of eight.

Harold graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, then Lincoln College of Chiropractic in Indianapolis, IN, in 1958. He also served in the United States Naval Reserves. He was married to Joan L. Thomas in 1952. They later divorced in 1984.

Survivors include his children: Harold Steven (Stacy) Allen, Clinton, IL, Dr. Gregory Lee (Patty) Allen, Ocala, FL, and James Kevin Allen, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Dustin Allen, Gainesville, FL, Kari Harris (Tim Stanley), Rachel (Kyle) Tuggle, Amy Danison (fiance, Dylan Seaman), Elizabeth Lyons (fiance, Aaron Barnes) all of Clinton. Also surviving are 11 beautiful great-grandchildren and his older brother, Dr. James C. (Mary) Allen, Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and his grandson, Christopher Steven Allen.

Dr. Harold Allen started practicing Chiropractic in 1960 in Clinton, IL. He was still in practice at the time of his death. He was a dedicated citizen of the City of Clinton sitting on numerous boards including the YMCA Board, Clinton School Board, the Clinton Zoning Board, and the Mental Health Board. He was a member of the Clinton County Club, the Rotary Club, the Elks Lodge, and the Eagles Lodge. He ran the clock for the Clinton High School basketball program and the chains for the football program for close to 50-years. He was an avid learner attending weekly case studies in Bloomington with healthcare providers throughout Central Illinois. Doc was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church and was a very active member.

Doc was a wonderful man, father, and community leader. He will be forever missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.