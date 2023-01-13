March 21, 1934 - Jan. 9, 2023

Dr. Glenn J. Swichtenberg passed away peacefully January 9, 2023. Glenn was born into extreme poverty on March 21, 1934, in Chicago. He was the oldest of 12 children of Joseph and Martha Swichtenberg.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annette; children: Scott (Jan), Cathy Bicknell (Rod), Carol Griffith (Paul); brothers: Fred (Wanda), Keith (Barb); sisters: Cheryl Glissendorf (Bud) and Gail Banasch; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

At age 11, Glenn's father arranged for him to work at a local grocery store. For seven years, all of his earnings were used to provide food for the family. A teacher in high school saw Glenn's potential, and dramatically changed the course of his life by arranging for him to attend Illinois State Normal University. It was there that he met the love of his life, Annette Price, and earned a Doctorate of Education.

He spent his career (teacher at Sheridan School, principal at Centennial and Stevenson Schools, Director of Elementary Education for Bloomington Public School System, and Dean of Student Affairs at Illinois Wesleyan University) inspiring students and coworkers. Family members have heard countless stories from former students as to how he affected their lives.

Glenn volunteered throughout the community and served on numerous boards, many as Chairman, including The Baby Fold, United Way, John M. Scott Health Care Center, OSF St. Joseph Community Board and more.

He was known for remarkable positivity and kindness, despite the struggles of living as an insulin dependent diabetic for 58 years. He cherished every member of his large family, loved everything related to Christmas, and was passionate about card games, reading, golf, gardening and the Cubs.

Glenn's positive influence hasn't ended. It will be spread through the lives of the countless people who he inspired.

There will be no visitation, as Glenn preferred that people have joyful memories of him.

Fond memories can be sent to Annette at Holiday Blair House in Normal, and memorials can be made to The Baby Fold or the J.W. Price Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Online condolences can be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.